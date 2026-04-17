Pokemon TCG Reveals First Look at New Cards Featuring Megas from Legends: Z-A DLC

With the popularity of the Pokemon TCG showing no signs of slowing down, fans continue to find empty shelves more often than not. But some of the recent Mega Evolution sets have been a bit easier to get ahold of, including the newest U.S. release of Perfect Order. We’ve still got about a month to wait before the next major drop brings Chaos Rising to shelves, delivering the next wave of Pokemon cards inspired by Legends: Z-A. But while we wait, The Pokemon Company has already treated fans to a first look at what’s next for Mega Evolution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon cards tend to release earlier in Japan, with the English-language versions following a few months later. That means we can get an early look at card artwork when new Japanese sets of Pokemon cards get announced. And with perfect New Moon timing, the first trailer for the new Mega Darkrai-themed Abyss Eye set has been revealed. The cards from this set will be adapted to the English-language Pitch Black, which is set to release on July 17th. It’s another smaller set, but is likely to offer at least a few stunning Special Illustration Rares if this initial look at Mega Darkrai is any indication.

Pokemon TCG Shows Off Mega Darkrai ex in Abyss Eye Trailer

Play video

The Mega Evolution run has brought many new Mega ex cards to the Pokemon TCG. But so far, they’ve all been existing Megas or those introduced in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A base game. Now, the Abyss Eye set will begin introducing the most recent addition to the Mega Evolution lineup, those added via the Mega Dimension DLC for Legends: Z-A. Naturally, they’re starting with the Mythical Mega Darkrai. The trailer doesn’t reveal the set’s Special Illustration Rares or Hyper Rares, but it does give us a look at Mega Darkrai in the Pokemon TCG for the very first time.

The Abyss Eye set will release in Japan on May 22nd. If you’re looking for the English-language rendition, that will be headed to the states on July 17th as part of the Mega Evolution – Pitch Black set. No specific details about what will be included in that line have been unveiled, but it is expected to be a fairly faithful adaptation of the Abyss Eye set. So, we can expect it to include the Mega Darkrai ex artwork unveiled in this trailer.

In total, Abyss Eye is expected to feature 81 cards in its main set, with some number of secret rares added to the mix as well for somewhere in the zone of 110-120 total cards for fans to collect. The English-language Pitch Black should be roughly the same size when it arrives, making this another smaller collection similar to Perfect Order. Whether it will also have relatively few major chase cards compared to larger sets remains to be seen, but it may well also feature just one Hyper Rare like Perfect Order did.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If you’re a fan of Mega Evolutions, especially the newer ones introduced in Legends: Z-A, this will be another must-have set of Pokemon cards. Along with Mega Darkrai, the Pitch Black line will likely include artwork for at least one or two of the other new Megas from the Legends: Z-A DLC. From the looks of it, we’ll at least be getting Mega Malamar in the set alongside Mega Darkrai. As the May 22nd release date for the Japanese set approaches, we’ll likely get a first look at some of the other cards headed our way with this collection.

Are you excited to see Mega Darkrai coming to the Pokemon TCG? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

[H/T: Poke Beach]