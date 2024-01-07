Pokemon Go Adding New Shiny Pokemon This Month

In Pokemon Go, the majority of Pokemon are "Shiny locked" when they make their debut, which means that players cannot encounter their Shiny form. Gradually, Niantic will make those forms available, often as part of in-game events. Such is the case for Shiny Cutiefly, which will make its Pokemon Go debut during the Dazzling Dream event. Dazzling Dream will begin on Saturday, January 13th at 10 a.m. local time, and will run through January 16th at 8 p.m. local time. The event will largely focus on Fairy-type Pokemon.

What Does Shiny Cutiefly Look Like?

The regularly colored Cutiefly has a white and yellow coloration. The Shiny version of Cutiefly swaps out the yellow for a light pink, which can be seen on its body, antennae, and proboscis. Everything else remains the same, including Cutiefly's face, appendages, and wings. Cutiefly evolves in Pokemon Go by using 50 Candies, and the Shiny version of Ribombee has a similar color scheme. An image of Shiny Cutiefly in Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Since Dazzling Dreams is putting a big focus on Cutiefly, the event will see the addition of a new avatar item based on the Pokemon. Players will be able to purchase a Cutiefly Mask from the game's Shop at the start of the event. This one is based on Cutiefly's standard coloration, rather than the Shiny version.

Dazzling Dream Details

During Pokemon Go's Dazzling Dream event, players can expect to see the following Pokemon appearing in the wild:

Clefairy

Cottonee

Cutiefly

Dedenne

Flabebe

Jigglypuff

Marill

Morelull

Snubbull

Spritzee

Swirlix

Togetic

In addition to appearing in the wild, Cutiefly will also have a chance of appearing through Field Research task encounters, and a chance of hatching from 7 km Eggs obtained during the event. Cutiefly that hatch from Eggs will have a higher chance of being Shiny than those found in the wild. There will also be double XP on Egg hatches. Players that are looking to get more Incubators to increase their chances of getting a Shiny Cutiefly can purchase this month's Eggs-pedition Access ticket, which is currently being sold in the Shop for $5. Readers should keep in mind that the ticket will only be good through the end of January, so the value won't be quite as high as it was at the start of the month.

During the event, Yellow Flower Flabebe will be found in the Americas, Red Flower Flabebe will appear in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Blue Flower Flabebe will be located in Asia-Pacific locations. Those three versions remain region-exclusive, but players will once again have the opportunity to find White Flower Flabebe and Orange Flower Flabebe in all regions. Catches will result in double Stardust, and there will be Collection Challenges, as well.

Are you happy to see Shiny Cutiefly added to Pokemon Go? Did you purchase an Eggs-pedition Access ticket this month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!