Pokemon Unite Officially Announces Next Set of Playable Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has revealed the next three Pokemon coming to the game, which includes the mythical Pokemon Mew. Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor will all be added to Pokemon Unite in September as part of the game's First Anniversary celebration. Mew and Scizor will both have new mechanics – Mew will have the ability to change its moveset in the middle of battle, allowing it to adapt to an opponent's strategy, while players can choose whether or not to evolve Scizor in the middle of battle. Previously, evolution was a mandatory part of Pokemon Unite. Mew will be added on September 2nd, Dodrio will be added on September 14th, and Scizor will be added on September 28th. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

New UNITE licenses, a new Quick Match mode, new events, and the Theia Sky Ruins! New content is coming to #PokemonUNITE very soon! #UNITE1st pic.twitter.com/fOMVCiEMHw — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 25, 2022

Players will also have the opportunity to collect at least one of the Pokemon for free. Starting on September 2nd, players can collect Slates by completing special event missions. Collecting six slates will unlock Mew's Unite License. The next battle pass will also focus on Mew and the Theia Sky Ruins.

Pokemon Unite also announced that Theia Sky Ruins will be added as the new default map for 5v5 battles on September 2nd. This new map will feature Rayquaza as the central boss, with various Regis (Regirock, Regieleki, Regigigas, and Regice were all shown in the preview) as additional mini-bosses.

Finally, Pokemon Unite announced that a new quick battle mode will add various trainers such as Leon, Korrina, and Cynthia to the game. Players can battle these trainers (each of which has a partner Pokemon that's a Pokemon Unite roster member) to collect coins that can be exchanged to obtain Leon's outfit within the game.

Pokemon Unite is available now on the Nintendo Switch and on mobile devices.