Pokemon Unite Is Going Offline for Several Hours

On December 8th, Pokemon Unite players won’t be able to access the game for a significant period of time. The official Twitter account has revealed that the game will be undergoing maintenance starting at 1 p.m. PT, and lasting until 11 p.m. PT. During that time, the game will not be playable on any devices. The news is sure to be a disappointment for some players, and it’s unclear exactly what adjustments the team will be working on, but it probably has something to do with this week’s new update!

The announcement regarding the game’s downtime can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be in maintenance on December 8 from 1:00PM to 11:00PM PT. During this time, the game will not be playable while we make adjustments.



We appreciate your patience and understanding!

Earlier this month, Tsareena was confirmed as the next Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite. Set to release on December 9th, Tsareena is a Grass-type Pokemon that originally debuted in 2016’s Pokemon Sun and Moon. Tsareena’s license in Pokemon Unite can be unlocked free for a limited time by simply logging into the game after the new update goes live. Free content in Pokemon Unite is always welcome, and it will be interesting to see how players embrace the new character!

Since the game’s release last summer, Pokemon Unite has become a big success for The Pokemon Company and developer TiMi Studio Group. The MOBA game has been downloaded more than 25 million times across all three platforms, and has found a passionate following. During the downtime, players will just have to spend time with a different Pokemon game until the maintenance comes to an end! Thankfully, Nintendo Switch players have plenty of options to choose from, including the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Those on iOS and Android have fewer options available, but they can always opt to spend some time with Pokemon Go, Pokemon Masters Ex, or even Magikarp Jump.

Pokemon Unite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Who do you main in Pokemon Unite? Are you disappointed the game will be down for a while?