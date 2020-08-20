Pokemon's Vaporeon Build-a-Bear Is Now Available

✖

The latest in Pokemon and Build-a-Bear's line of Eevee evolution plush toys, Vaporeon, is now available to order from the company's online store. The Pokemon can be purchased as part of an online exclusive bundle, which also includes a Poke Ball Sleeper, a Water-Type Cape, and a 5-in-1 sound clip that's inserted into the plush. The Pokemon plush comes pre-stuffed only, and a scent cannot be placed inside. The Vaporeon bundle will set fans back $64. Those planning on purchasing the plush can find the link to order the bundle in the Tweet below!

NEW! Vaporeon is the third Eevee Evolution to arrive at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Dive into fun with this Water-type Pokémon plush🌊 US: https://t.co/9xXBF4nleI

UK: https://t.co/odtoVhgLIS pic.twitter.com/b930Kdu3Is — buildabear (@buildabear) August 20, 2020

Vaporeon marks the fourth and final plush in Build-a-Bear's announced Eevee evolutions line. Eevee, Flareon, and Jolteon are also currently available. As of this writing, the company has not announced whether or not any of Eevee's later evolutions will also receive the Build-a-Bear treatment. Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon all first appeared in Pokemon Red and Green, but subsequent games brought in further evolutions, including Umbreon, Espeon, and more. Given the popularity of Eevee and its evolutions, it seems like a safe bet that they could receive a similar treatment!

Build-a-Bear's online store is currently offering a discount on Pokemon bundles. While Vaporeon is (understandably) exempt, Pokemon fans get up to 30% off on previous bundle options, including Pikachu, Charmander, Snubbull, and more. For those that have been waiting on picking up a Pokemon plush, it certainly sounds like the perfect opportunity!

Eevee fans that are more interested in vinyl recreations are also in luck. Funko and the Pokemon Center website are also offering new takes on Eevee's evolutions, as well. Unlike Build-a-Bear's offerings, Pokemon Center's exclusive figures are available for a limited time, and tend to sell out fairly quickly. The latest in the series, Jolteon, was released earlier this week, and can be purchased for $14.99. Of course, it doesn't come with the same dress-up options as Build-a-Bear's offering, but it should be a nicer display piece for those that prefer to keep their toys on the shelf.

Do you plan on picking up the Vaporeon Build-a-Bear? What's your favorite evolution of Eevee?

