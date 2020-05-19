Jolteon Build-a-Bear Revealed

✖

The latest Build-a-Bear based on the Pokemon franchise has been officially revealed: Jolteon! The electric-type is now available for purchase directly from Build-a-Bear's website, and it includes a handful of fun extras, including a yellow Poke Ball Sleeper, an electric-type cape exclusively available as part of the bundle, and a 5-in-1 sound chip. The latter offers five different variations on the Pokemon's cries from the anime. The set will cost fans $64, which is the same amount that the Flareon bundle currently retails for, and just $1 more than the Eevee set. The third evolutionary form for Eevee, Vaporeon, is expected to release sometime this summer. However, no official release date has been revealed, as of this writing.

Build-a-Bear has offered a number of different Pokemon plushes over the last few years, but the company's current focus seems to be on the evolutions of Eevee. At this time, it seems that the focus will stop after the three evolutions that first appeared in Pokemon Red and Green. As such, fans of Pokemon like Leafeon, Sylveon, and Glaceon might be waiting a bit longer to see those offered as Build-a-Bear plushes. That could change in the future, however.

Of course, Eevee fans can also check out the current offerings from Funko and Pokemon Center, as well. The two companies are offering vinyl takes on all of Eevee's various evolutions, available exclusively on the Pokemon Center website. Unlike Build-a-Bear's offerings, these vinyl figures are available for a limited time. The latest in the series, Glaceon, was released earlier today, and can be purchased for $14.99.

NEW! Jolteon is the second Eevee Evolution to arrive at Build-A-Bear! Shock your friends with this Electric-type #Pokemon plush! ⚡️ US: https://t.co/fpVhBHK7CP

⚡️ UK: https://t.co/gbIhqdMJYn pic.twitter.com/sntpInEjBa — buildabear (@buildabear) May 19, 2020

While Eevee and its evolutions have proven to be some of the more endearing Pokemon since the series debuted, their popularity has only continued to climb, since. More recently, Eevee has become something of a second mascot for the Pokemon franchise, after Pikachu. The release of Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! on Nintendo Switch helped cement this status, and the character has gotten a big boost, as a result!

Do you plan on picking up the Jolteon Build-a-Bear? What's your favorite evolution of Eevee? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.