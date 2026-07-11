Pokémon Winds and Waves Reportedly Bringing Back HeartGold and SoulSilver Feature

Pokémon Winds and Waves, the next mainline installments in the series, and the first since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, are set to release on the Nintendo Switch 2 next year. Despite this, we do not know much about the pair of Pokémon games, and it looks like this won’t change until Pokémon Day on February 27. Thankfully, while the drought of official information continues, and it will continue, fans have rumors and leaks keeping the information — albeit unofficial information — flowing.

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The latest rumor has been shared by Hidden Power Podcast over on X, where it has been claimed that in Pokémon Winds and Waves, Pokémon will follow. This feature was first teased in Pokémon Yellow, when Pikachu followed players around, but it wasn’t fully realized until Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver in 2009 on the Nintendo DS. Since then, we have seen the feature in newer games, but not consistently. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there is this feature, but it’s different than its classic iteration, which we have seen in the 3D vs 2D games. To this end, we will probably see how it’s implemented in Scarlet and Violet, where players can press the “R” button to bring a Pokémon out who will tag along, battle wild Pokémon automatically, and even pick up items. However, if there is too much distance between you and your Pokémon, then it will return to its Poké Ball. And you have to manually initiate it, rather than it being automatic like in some past games.

More Leaked Details

The Hidden Power Podcast also relays word that there will be no new Eeveelution in Pokémon Winds and Waves, which was also the case with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Pokémon Sword and Shield before it. We haven’t gotten a new Eeveelution since Pokémon X and Y.

Lastly, it’s reported that overworld shinies will return with the shiny sound, something Pokémon fans were hoping for. That said, the lack of a new Eeveelution is overshadowing this because it’s left many players frustrated.

“If there’s no new eeveelution in Winds and Waves, I will boycott Pokémon,” writes one Pokémon fan. Another adds, “Pokémon would be dumb for not giving us a new Eevee evolution.”

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. This includes not just the word of Pokémon following, but the lack of a new Eeveelution and the overworld shinies with the shiny sound. This all comes from the same rumor, which has not been verified. Further, even if this information is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.