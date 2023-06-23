xQc Says Pokimane and Hasan Are Scared of Going Broke in Explicit Rant

Last week, xQc signed a $100 million, two-year streaming deal with Kick. This week, he's been exchanging blows with fellow streamers Pokimane and Hasan, both of which have been very public about their criticism of the deal and Kick as a platform. More specifically, Hasan and Pokimane (and others) have raised questions about the "morals and ethics" of these Kick deals, which as you would expect, hasn't sat extremely well with the streamers who signed them, their audiences, and much of the general public. It's been a mess and the situation quickly elevated into various beefs. At the center of it has been xQc and Pokimane, and increasingly, Hasan as well.

To this end, during a recent stream, xQc talked about the criticism and backlash expressed by Pokimane, Hasan, and others, noting that they are scared Kick will succeed, which in turn could leave them in a dicey situation.

"The only f*****g reason they're talking s**t is that they've just realized that 'holy f**k, it might actually work', and that scares them," said xQc. "Because if this s**t fails and they pull the plug, all they will have is their morals and ethics in their hands, and f****g nothing else. And not a platform to brag about it anymore. Empty hands, morals, and that should be enough for you. Morals and ethics should be what you care about, right? Not what it comes with then? But it seems like these guys, they want to dip their f*****g bread into the sauce, and they want to also eat it then. And there's a chance they might not be able to do that then if that s**t f***s up, and that scares them."

xQc continued: "They are afraid, and I'm not gonna say 'oh, they're just because they're broke', I'm not gonna do that. Actually, I will, yeah. They are scared because they MIGHT become broke then."

It remains to be seen what will come of this ongoing saga, but with the biggest streamers involved, and with Kick on a shopping spree, it's hard to imagine that this will end anytime soon.