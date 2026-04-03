Pokemon Pokopia Fans Have a New Mystery Gift Code to Now Redeem

A new Mystery Gift has come to Pokemon Pokopia and is now available to be redeemed. While Pokopia might not be part of the mainline Pokemon series, it still happens to feature the franchise’s popular Mystery Gift system that lets players get their hands on unique items at no additional cost. Now, another freebie has come to Pokopia and it’s perfect for those who happen to love an iconic Gen 1 Pokemon.

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The newest Mystery Gift that is being handed out in Pokemon Pokopia is that of a Chansey Plant. This bush-like item resembles the 113th Pokemon in the Pokedex, Chansey, and can be seen holding a large egg in its hands. The item itself doesn’t do anything all that special, but it does have the rare option to be built with the face of Ditto rather than Chansey’s usual face. If you want to acquire this rare version of the Chansey Plant, you’ll simply have to keep rebuilding the item until it spawns in this manner.

How to Get This New Pokopia Mystery Gift

If you’re looking to obtain this Chansey Plant for yourself in Pokemon Pokopia, the process of doing so is pretty easy. All you have to do is visit a PC where you’ll then need to select the “Get Items” option. Once this is done, you’ll choose to receive your item via Mystery Gift and then pick the prompt to input a code. The code you will then have to type in is the following: P0K0P1AGARDENS. After entering this password, you’ll then be granted the Chansey Planet for free.

Per usual with Mystery Gifts, they don’t stick around forever, which means that this code won’t always be redeemable in Pokemon Pokopia. Fortunately, this offer isn’t set to expire any time soon and will remain active until October 7, 2026. So as long as you redeem it at some point in the next six months, you’ll be fine.

Moving forward, more Mystery Gift codes like this one will undoubtedly be coming to Pokemon Pokopia. To stay in the loop on when they go live and how to redeem them, be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook.

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