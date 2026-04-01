Pokemon Legends: Z-A Is Finally Adding Its Most Requested Feature This Week

The most requested feature that many have wanted to see in Pokemon Legends: Z-A since its launch will finally be arriving this week. Since hitting Switch and Switch 2 platforms back in October, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have been quick to add new content to Pokemon Legends: Z-A. This has most notably been seen with the Mega Dimensions DLC, which released roughly two months after the base game in December. Despite this, one core element of the Pokemon series has continued to be absent from Legends: Z-A, but this won’t remain true for much longer.

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The feature in question that’s finally coming to Pokemon Legends: Z-A is compatibility with Pokemon Home. Since 2020, Pokemon Home has become a central hub in which players can import their Pokemon across a variety of different games from the Switch and 3DS. Despite this, Legends: Z-A didn’t launch with Home integration, with the promise that it would be coming at a later date. Now, that date is finally upon us, as a new update for Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to go live tomorrow, April 2nd, which will make it possible to bring over Pokemon from the title to Home.

This Pokemon Legends: Z-A Feature Is Arriving at the Perfect Time

The timing of this move from The Pokemon Company isn’t a shocking one, as Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be getting support for Pokemon Home right before the launch of Pokemon Champions. For those unaware, Champions is a new free-to-play Pokemon game that will be launching one week from today on April 8th for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Pokemon Champions will center around battles with other trainers and will allow users to import the various Pokemon that they’ve caught into the game from Home. Whereas Home has become a one-stop hub for storing Pokemon, Champions is going to become a single location for the Pokemon competitive scene moving forward.

Essentially, if Pokemon Champions had released while Pokemon Legends: Z-A still lacked support from Pokemon Home, it would have been a major omission from The Pokemon Company. Many fans likely would have complained about this, as it would have kept them from using the Pokemon they most recently collected in Z-A within Champions at launch. Fortunately, The Pokemon Company has been wise to end these complaints before they could even begin, and in the process has made Pokemon Legends: Z-A that much better.

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