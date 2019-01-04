‘Portal 3’ Lives Thanks to This Awesome ‘Mario 64’ Mod

We’ve written about some incredible mods in the past including mods for Super Mario 64 but this one… this one has to be our favourite. What do you get when you combine Valve’s scientifically hilarious Portal series with N64’s Super Mario? Pure, heavenly bliss.

Inspired by the “What if Valve decided to make Portal 3 in SM64s engine?” scenario, YouTuber – and known modder – ‘Kaze Emanuar’ basically gave us the best thing to happen to Portal since Portal 2: Portal 3 … the Mario edition.

It looks like the Bowsette modder took a small break to share one of the best mods to come from him in a long time. It’s not just a simple reskin, this is an entire game from Valve’s universe set within Super Mario 64.

From familiar enemies, to perfectly Portal puzzles, this is not a simple mod – this is paradise. You can see more in the video at the top of the article, as well as an extensive playthrough run in the video below:

Interested in playing through the mod yourself instead of just reading about it? You can download the full Portal 3 zip file right here! Happy modding!

