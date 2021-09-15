Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season 4 Adds Rita Repulsa and More

When Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid first released, longtime fans of the series were disappointed by the game’s small roster. However, developer nWay has steadily added a number of excellent fighters spanning the history of the franchise, and Season 4 will continue that trend! The new season begins on September 21st, when players can download Adam Park, sporting his Black Ninja Ranger look that debuted in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: The Movie. Fans of the series will be happy to know that actor Johnny Yong Bosch is back in the role, providing new voice work for the game!

Coming up in November, Power Rangers Dino Charge‘s Poisandra will be Season 4’s second DLC fighter. The bounty hunter proved to be a thorn in the Rangers’ side throughout the series, and her assist moves will bring in her husband, Sledge. After what feels like 10,000 years, Rita Repulsa will also join the game starting in December! The original nemesis of the Power Rangers, Rita is long overdue to join the game, especially since her husband Zedd has been around for a bit.

In addition to these three new characters, Season 4 will see the debut of the Doggie Cruger Commander Uniform for Power Rangers: SPD‘s Anubis Cruger. While the individual fighters can be purchased separately for $5.99, this skin can only be acquired as part of the Season 4 bundle, which costs $14.99. All players will also receive a free Gravezord summon. Debuting in issue #9 of Go Go Power Rangers from BOOM! Studios, the Gravezord was cobbled together from the destroyed Thunderzords of the World of the Coinless. The playable characters Dragon Armor Trini and Ranger Slayer both come from the World of the Coinless as well, so it makes sense to see the Zord also included in the game!

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these new additions to the Battle for the Grid roster? Which of these three fighters are you most looking forward to?