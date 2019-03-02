Power Rangers Releases Rise Of Lord Drakkon Trailer

A brand new trailer has arrived for nWay and Liongate’s Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid game coming soon and this time the focus is squarely on Lord Drakkon.

In the video above, we see the full range of Drakkon as a fighter while seeing him in the scope of the upcoming. Though many of his moves are perceived as beginner-friendly, he has much more to offer than what meets the eye in the way of very advanced combat techniques and the potential for total player optimization.

According to the video’s description, “Lord Drakkon is Tommy Oliver from a world where he never strayed from the path of evil, even once Rita’s spell was broken. His ambition unsated by conquering his own world, he turns his gaze towards the entirety of the Morphin Grid.”

We also previously learned a little more about the upcoming game thanks to a recent interview over at the PlayStation Blog with nWay Creative Director Steve Kuroki:

“First, this is the only Power Rangers fighting game on the PS4,” Kuroki said. “We have given each character’s animation a lot of TLC to make sure they stay authentic to the source material — details that the biggest Power Rangers fans will care about. This will also make the game not only fun to play, but also fun to watch. Also, we are adopting an online-first model. This means that we want the game to feel alive and have longevity. We plan to do this by regularly rolling out new content — new characters and new stories — as well as host special events, missions, and online tournaments. To support a healthy online competitive community, we are lowering the barrier to entry with a starting price of $19.99, allowing more people to join the matchmaking pool.”

Being a fighter, the multiplayer team focus does make sense though there will also be a fluid narrative design as well for a story mode. The campaign will be lead by a different team, this time coming from BOOM! Studios.

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this April, and you can also pre-order the title right here.

Thoughts on the latest trailer? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!