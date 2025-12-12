Pragmata Release Date Announced (and So Much More)

Capcom is promising a look at Resident Evil Requiem at The Game Awards, but that’s not the only game it has in store for the show. The company announced a Pragmata release date, as well as a new port and demo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Pragmata is coming to PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on April 24th, 2026, as shown by the above trailer. The news of the Switch 2 port is new, as well. The action game was previously only confirmed for the former three platforms. Pre-orders are now live, and it will cost $59.99. The deluxe edition is $10 more and includes a suite of skins, a weapon decal, emotes, songs, and some art, which can be seen in the above picture.

Those on Steam can also play a demo within the night. A demo is “coming later” for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2, but a more concise window was not given.

Play video

The leadup to this announcement has been a long time coming. Pragmata was initially announced as one of the first PS5 games on PlayStation’s PS5 reveal stream way back in June 2020. It was originally supposed to come out in 2022, but saw delay after delay. Things looked dire, as evidenced by its indefinite delay in 2023. It wasn’t until June 2025 that it got a 2026 release window. It remains to be seen if it will hit this April date, but it at least seems like it is rather close to the finish line.

Capcom has also been supportive of the Switch 2 even in its first few months. Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess are already on the platform, while Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village, and Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection are slated for 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!