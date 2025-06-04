Pragmata Trailer Unveils Gameplay, New Release Window

Pragmata has long been a running joke, as it was announced in 2020 and not many substantial details have come out since, aside from delays. Capcom has taken to PlayStation’s June State of Play to put some of those jokes to rest, as it debuted a new trailer that has a fair bit of gameplay as well as a new release window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pragmata is an action game with melee and shooting elements, as shown by its trailer. The young child, who goes by Diana, is situated on the back of Hugh, the man in the suit. They have to work together to take down monstrosities and, much like companions in other games, Diana appears to have skills of her own that help during fights.

Play video

Director Cho Yonghee said on the PlayStation Blog that it has “sci-fi inspired visuals” and is on “the cold, dark stretch of the moon where the game takes place.” He also revealed that the two have their own powers and players will need to utilize both to overcome obstacles.

The end of the trailer makes light of the game’s many delays with a note at the end stating that it is coming out in 2026. The same note showed the other days shown in the other trailers. Along with PS5, the game is also coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.