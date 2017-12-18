No Video Game Gift Is Complete Without a Prank Pack

Prank Pack’s phony gift boxes have been around for several years now, but if you haven’t used them to disguise awesome holiday gifts, you should know that you’re missing out on a golden opportunity.

Prank Packs come in sizes that are suitable for all kinds of gifts, but we’re particularly fond of the gaming boxes. Wrap that copy of Super Mario Odyssey in a Birdwatcher 4 box and see what happens. Disguise Call of Duty: WWII in an Extreme Chores box and capture their expression on video for posterity. You can order the gaming boxes on Amazon right now – they should arrive before Christmas if you hurry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then again, these gift boxes could backfire in a big way. What if the recipient is genuinely disappointed that it isn’t possible to virtually visit the Pacific Northwest to catch a glimpse of a Townsend Warbler? I, for one, would have been pretty pumped about the prospect of extreme online thumb wrestling. The only way that these boxes could be better is if Prank Packs had the rights to reproduce the box for Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge.

Unfortunately, the standard box sizes are probably a bit too small to hide a new console (which seems like a missed opportunity) but some of the options available there are even more hilarious than the game boxes if you have a gift that will fit. You can check out the entire Prank Pack selection here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

(h/t Mashable)