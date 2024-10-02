Revived Predator Game Gets First Patch Notes After PS5, Xbox Series X Release
Predator: Hunting Grounds gets its first update after launching on new platforms.
A Predator game from over four years ago is looking for a renewed playerbase now with Predator: Hunting Grounds relaunching on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. It was available for the PlayStation 4 previously as well as the PC, but after developer IllFonic obtained control of the rights to the game, it's now out for Xbox users, too, as of October 1st. This return of Predator: Hunting Grounds was accompanied by an update for the game which included changes for pretty much every part of a match including the Predators themselves as well as the human Fireteam.
Specific changes like buffs and nerfs for different Predator and Fireteam weapons likely won't mean much to players if you're just now getting into Predator: Hunting Grounds, but some of the general changes like PS5 users getting access to haptics and adaptive triggers now should help you make your decisions as to which platforms you should be playing on. Cross-play is also part of this new Predator: Hunting Grounds experience, so even if you buy on one platform, you'll be able to play with those on another.
Plus, there's a new Predator in the game: the Feral Predator. A first look at that Predator variant can be found below alongside the patch notes for the first update after the relaunch of Predator: Hunting Grounds.
General
- Added haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for PS5 controllers
- Player level will now be displayed in parties
- Made improvements and adjustments across player cards in the pre-match lobby
- Adjusted and Improved HUD during Clash mode for better readability
- Added stick sensitivity and dead zone settings in the Controller Options Menu
- Added and improved keybinding icons in the Controller Mapping settings
- Added a 'Push To Talk' keybinding to the Controller Mapping settings
- Improved Controller Mapping settings by removing inputs that could not be rebound
- Added messaging in the Customization Menu when there is not enough Veritanium to purchase an item
- Added additional Dioramas to the Main Menu
- Adjusted and polished the Field Locker opening animation
Gameplay
- Increased health of Ammo Crates and Medical Stations
- Made improvements to the collision on various destructible mission objects
- Adjusted and improved the timing and interactions for NPC Soldiers activating camp alarms
Fireteam
- Adjusted and polished animations that occur while the player is simultaneously walking, ADSing, and toggling crouch
- The "Primary Objectives" window will now display the current mission name
- Added and improved SFX across various weapon impacts and destroyed objects
- Adjusted UI elements to improve clarity for Secondary Objective alerts
- Adjusted objective highlights for mission objectives to improve visual clarity
Weapons
General
- Decreased maximum ammo capacity across all Pistols and Shotguns
- Increased range of camera shake from Frag Grenade explosions
7EN
- Increased recoil
- SAWZ-50
- Increased recoil
2XL
- Decreased hip-fire accuracy
Predator
- Added and improved roar SFX across various Predator Classes
- Added SFX that occurs during energy regeneration
- Adjusted and improved the SFX that occur while ADSing with the Plasma Caster
- Adjusted and improved the SFX that occur while recharging the Hand Held Plasma Caster
- Adjusted and polished animations that occur while switching between running and sprinting
- Made improvements to Predator weapon/ammo pickup colliders to prevent them from being unretrievable
Norse Hammer
- Decreased damage
Plasma Caster
- Decreased accuracy penalty after losing the biomask