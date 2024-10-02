Revived Predator Game Gets First Patch Notes After PS5, Xbox Series X Release

A Predator game from over four years ago is looking for a renewed playerbase now with Predator: Hunting Grounds relaunching on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. It was available for the PlayStation 4 previously as well as the PC, but after developer IllFonic obtained control of the rights to the game, it's now out for Xbox users, too, as of October 1st. This return of Predator: Hunting Grounds was accompanied by an update for the game which included changes for pretty much every part of a match including the Predators themselves as well as the human Fireteam.

Specific changes like buffs and nerfs for different Predator and Fireteam weapons likely won't mean much to players if you're just now getting into Predator: Hunting Grounds, but some of the general changes like PS5 users getting access to haptics and adaptive triggers now should help you make your decisions as to which platforms you should be playing on. Cross-play is also part of this new Predator: Hunting Grounds experience, so even if you buy on one platform, you'll be able to play with those on another.

Plus, there's a new Predator in the game: the Feral Predator. A first look at that Predator variant can be found below alongside the patch notes for the first update after the relaunch of Predator: Hunting Grounds.

(Photo: The Feral Predator joins Predator: Hunting Grounds. )

General

Added haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for PS5 controllers

Player level will now be displayed in parties

Made improvements and adjustments across player cards in the pre-match lobby

Adjusted and Improved HUD during Clash mode for better readability

Added stick sensitivity and dead zone settings in the Controller Options Menu

Added and improved keybinding icons in the Controller Mapping settings

Added a 'Push To Talk' keybinding to the Controller Mapping settings

Improved Controller Mapping settings by removing inputs that could not be rebound

Added messaging in the Customization Menu when there is not enough Veritanium to purchase an item

Added additional Dioramas to the Main Menu

Adjusted and polished the Field Locker opening animation

Gameplay

Increased health of Ammo Crates and Medical Stations

Made improvements to the collision on various destructible mission objects

Adjusted and improved the timing and interactions for NPC Soldiers activating camp alarms

Fireteam

Adjusted and polished animations that occur while the player is simultaneously walking, ADSing, and toggling crouch

The "Primary Objectives" window will now display the current mission name

Added and improved SFX across various weapon impacts and destroyed objects

Adjusted UI elements to improve clarity for Secondary Objective alerts

Adjusted objective highlights for mission objectives to improve visual clarity

Weapons

General

Decreased maximum ammo capacity across all Pistols and Shotguns

Increased range of camera shake from Frag Grenade explosions

7EN

Increased recoil

SAWZ-50

Increased recoil

2XL

Decreased hip-fire accuracy

Predator

Added and improved roar SFX across various Predator Classes

Added SFX that occurs during energy regeneration

Adjusted and improved the SFX that occur while ADSing with the Plasma Caster

Adjusted and improved the SFX that occur while recharging the Hand Held Plasma Caster

Adjusted and polished animations that occur while switching between running and sprinting

Made improvements to Predator weapon/ammo pickup colliders to prevent them from being unretrievable

Norse Hammer

Decreased damage

Plasma Caster