Predator VR Game for PlayStation VR Leaks

It looks like there’s a new Predator VR game in development, and possibly even releasing soon. A trophy list for a game simply called Predator VR has popped up on Exophase, leaking not only the game on PlayStation VR, but suggesting it will release soon. As you will know, trophies for games tend to only go live when said game is near release, so the fact that Predator VR’s trophies are live, suggests the game’s is around the corner.

Of course, with E3 poised to pop off next month, there’s a chance we will hear about this new game then, but probably only if it’s coming to other VR devices. As you will know, Sony won’t be at E3 this year, which means this likely won’t be either if it’s a PlayStation VR exclusive.

Whatever the case, looking at the trophies, we can discern a few details about the game. For one, it will have a campaign, multiplayer, and even a horde mode. In multiplayer, players will be able to play as both the humans and the Predator, which suggests some asymmetric experience.

As you will remember, earlier this month Friday the 13th developers Illfonic announced Predator: Hunting Grounds, a new asymmetrical multiplayer game coming sometime next year. It’s unclear if this VR game is connected to Hunting Grounds, but unless these trophies just went live super early, that seems unlikely.

“Once we decided on Predator, it was clear this needed to be a shooter that had to look and feel authentic,” said IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt at the time of Hunting Grounds announcement. “Our team’s passion for Predator helped us launch the partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Fox. Not only do these powerhouses believe in our vision, which has made this a dream project, they understand what we want to create. They have given us so much to work with and are empowering us to create something new for fans, while expanding the lore of the Predator. Having that quality bar raised by our partners has been a great driver for creating an amazing game.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.