Prime Gaming Reveals November's Free Games

Every month, Prime Gaming gives subscribers a number of free titles to enjoy, and the month of November is no exception. Starting November 2nd, subscribers will get the opportunity to snag a new set of free games from the service. These include A Knight's Quest, Aurion: Legacy of the Kori-Odan, Lethis - Path of Progress, Smoke and Sacrifice, and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition. In addition to the new crop of free games, Madden NFL 21 players will be able to snag the Prime Gaming Pack #1. The pack includes 6 unique players for the game: one elite, two gold, and three silver.

For those that might not have had the opportunity to grab last month's free games, those are still available until November 13th. The titles include Dead Age, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Layers of Fear, Silver Chains, and Surf World Series. A trailer featuring these games can be found in the Tweet below.

Prime Gaming is a free service for Amazon Prime subscribers. Previously known as Twitch Prime, the service gives subscribers a number of free games each month, as well as free content for existing games, from DLC to in-game loot. This month includes free content for games like Apex Legends, Roblox, Smite, and Valorant.

In addition to this month's group of games and last month's batch, users can also grab a number of games from publisher SNK. These titles have been available as part of the service for a few months now, and will be free through March 31, 2021. The games include SNK favorites such as Samurai Shodown II, Art of Fighting 2, and Fatal Fury Special.

For gamers looking for something new to play, it seems like Prime Gaming will have a lot to offer! Full information on the service's current free games and offerings can be found right here.

Are there any games you plan on grabbing from Prime Gaming this month? What game are you most looking forward to playing? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!