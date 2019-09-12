Project Resistance Closed Beta Announced For Next Month

Thanks to the Tokyo Game Show being in full swing now, Capcom has officially unveiled more details as well as some gameplay from their upcoming multiplayer Resident Evil experience. The 4v1 asymmetrical co-op game will be looking to capitalize in an area popularized by the likes of Left 4 Dead, Dead by Daylight, and Friday the 13th: The Game. That said, it has also been announced that there will be a closed beta available for Project Resistance, and it will be arriving in just a few weeks for those who wish to play on console.

The closed beta will be launching on Friday, October 4th and run until October 7th for players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In order to sign up for the beta, you will need to be a member of the Resident Evil Ambassador program. Those on Xbox are required to be a member of the Xbox Insider Program. “The Project Resistance closed beta is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” reads the website. “Don’t miss out on your chance to try the online asymmetric survival horror set in the world of Resident Evil!”

For a little more on what Project Resistance is all about:

“Capcom’s Project Resistance is a new 1 vs. 4 asymmetric online survival horror experience set in the world of Resident Evil. Unleash your inner evil as a cunning Mastermind or join the fight as one of the resourceful Survivors desperately trying to escape every obstacle the Mastermind puts in their way!”

Mastermind They secretly kidnap young people for the purpose of data gathering. By forcing these youths into desperate situations, the Mastermind aims to gather valuable research data on how the subjects respond to fear. The Mastermind will not face the Survivors directly. Instead, they observe through the security cameras, setting traps to prevent their escape.

Survivors A group of youths with different backgrounds who were captured by Umbrella for use in its experiments. They only have one objective: escape. Survivors will need to use their unique skills effectively to cover each other and defeat the creatures together. Cooperation and coordination are vital to success.



Project Resistance is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information on how to sign up for the closed beta, that can be found on the game’s website.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be signing up for the Project Resistance closed beta? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!