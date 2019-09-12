Project Resistance Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today during PlayStation’s stage at Tokyo Game Show, Capcom revealed new details about Project Resistance, a team-based survival horror game set in the Resident Evil universe coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And like a previous teaser trailer alluded to, the game is basically Dead by Daylight meets Resident Evil. Okay, that’s a bit reductive and not super exact, but it’s more or less the case, and if that combination doesn’t get you excited, you need to check your pulse. In addition to the new smattering of details, Capcom also released the game’s first-ever gamplay trailer, which you can check out at the top of the article.

“In each 4v1 match, one Mastermind player tracks the four Survivors through a network of security cameras, staying one step ahead at every turn to prevent their escape,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The Mastermind plots a deadly course by wielding a strategic deck of cards to create dangerous obstacles for the Survivors, such as summoning vicious creatures, setting traps, manipulating the environment, and weaponizing security cameras. He or she can also directly control zombies in play. In addition, Mastermind players can even step into the trench coat of the towering, deadly Tyrant for the first time in franchise history. In turn, the Survivors must cooperatively work together as a team to fend off the Mastermind’s attacks and complete puzzle style mission objectives to escape the map before time runs out. Each Survivor possesses unique skills to help their team overcome the Mastermind’s challenges and survive the sinister experiment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, the last couple of years have seen a strong Resident Evil resurgence. Between all the re-releases and Resident Evil 7, the series was alive and well going into 2019. And then Resident Evil 2 hit, and cemented itself as an early contender for Game of the Year, spot it still holds.

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

All of this is to say, Capcom has built some serious momentum with Resident Evil, and it will be interesting to see if it can extend that momentum with a spin-off game. It’s risky, but even if Project Resistance doesn’t hit, I’m sure Resident Evil 8 and Resident Evil 3 Remake will more than make up for it in the coming years.