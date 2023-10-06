PS4 and PS5 Getting Controversial PC Game This Month

PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able to play a controversial PC game this month. Over the years there have been many controversial games. Some of these games and series -- such as Grand Theft Auto and Mass Effect -- have shed their controversial reputation over time, largely because the world has become less sensitive to violent and sexual content in games. Other games and series, not as much. Since the inception of gaming, not many series have garnered as controversial of a reputation as Postal. To this end, the latest game in this series is shedding its PC exclusivity and coming to PS4 and PS5 on October 25. Right now, there's no word of said game coming to Xbox consoles or Nintendo Switch, which means it's going to be a PlayStation console exclusive come October 25.

The game in question is Postal: Brain Damage from Running With Scissors, Hyperstrange, and CreativeForge Games. The first-person shooter debuted back on June 9, 2022. Upon release, the game garnered a Metacritic score of 71 and an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam User Review rating thanks to 96 percent of 5,241 user reviews rating the game positively.

"This boomer-shooter spin-off of the fan-beloved Running With Scissors' franchise will take you further down the rabbit hole than any previous game of the series," reads an official blurb about the game. "You're not in Paradise anymore, and things are about to get weird, as Postal: Brain Damaged happens within the twisted psyche of the POSTAL DUDE, himself! Yes, a whole new, retro-modern, action-oriented, skill-based approach to Postal. 'Did Hyperstrange pull it off' – you might ask. Oh, yes. It seems we did."

The game's official pitch continues: "Wild setting? Even wilder gameplay! While staying true to POSTAL'S trademark tone and humor the game plays very different to all the previous titles in the series. What you get is fast, challenging, and full of varied, meticulously designed enemies and environments. If you're surfing the tidal wave of throwback shooters or enjoyed the latest installment of that game where you single-handily take on the forces of Hell invading Earth, you will feel right at home (even more so if your home smells really bad)."

At the moment, it's unclear how much the game will cost when it releases on PS4 and PS5. On Steam, it runs at $19.99. This will presumably be the price on PS4 and PS5, but sometimes games cost more on console than they do on PC.