Remake of 1998 PS1 Exclusive Game Announced

A remake of a forgotten 1998 PS1 exclusive game has been announced and dated for a 2026 release. Where the original game was a PlayStation exclusive, this new remake is not coming via the PS5, but is set to be a PC-only release, or at least this is the only platform announced so far. This could change at a later date, but there is no guarantee of this. Considering the game’s heritage, it is a bit surprising to see it skip PS5 specifically, but it’s not the first time a nostalgic console game from yesteryear has returned in the modern era as a PC-only game.

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Sometime at an unspecified date later this year, Sunsoft will release a remake of Hard Edge dubbed Hard Edge: War Zone. If you live in the United States and do not recognize this name, it is because in the United States, the game was released under the name T.R.A.G. What’s more surprising than the game’s return is the word that the action-adventure title is returning as a four-versus-four real-time tactical card battler, yet it’s still being classified as a remake by Sunsoft. The original game wasn’t quite a survival-horror game, but it did play a lot like the original Resident Evil, so this is a massive left-field change. The motive and inspiration behind this change have not been disclosed by Sunsoft, but a debut trailer has been, and it can be seen below.

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Free Demo Releasing Soon

When the remake launches exclusively via PC sometime later this year, it will do so via Steam. To this end, it has been announced that the game will be part of Steam Next Fest for the month of June, and get a free demo from June 15 to June 22. Incidentally, this confirms the game won’t be releasing before these dates.

As you would expect, fan reception to this announcement has been all over the place. For one, PS1 nostalgics are shocked to see this game returning, especially this many years later; however, they are equally shocked, if not more shocked, that it’s returning with completely different gameplay. The rest of the game is technically still true to the original, but this makes it borderline a different game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.