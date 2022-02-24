Popular PS1 Series May Be Returning Soon

A popular PS1 series from Square Enix may be returning soon. In the modern era, Square Enix is best known for Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Tomb Raider, NieR, Dragon Quest, and its recent influx of Marvel games. Some of these series it’s always been known for, but not all of them. And of course, there are series that the company used to be known for that are no longer relevant, like Gex, which for a few years was the mascot of Square Enix. The series has been dormant for many years, but it looks like that may finally be changing.

Last year, Square Enix renewed the Gex trademark. This caught many off guard, as you can’t simply renew trademarks without showing intent to use the trademark. Now, Square Enix has renewed the trademark in Japan. Again, this singals that Square Enix is doing something with the trademark, though it doesn’t mean a new game or even a remaster or re-release is in the pipeline. It doesn’t take much to renew trademarks. That said, fans of the series are starting to build up hope and anticipation that the series is returning.

https://twitter.com/Renka_schedule/status/1496830752545132545

Gex began back in April 1995 when it was released for the 3D0 by Crystal Dynamics. While the game didn’t review very well, it sold quite well for its time, becoming one of the best-selling on the platform. That said, while the series began on the 3DO, it’s most synonymous with the PS1. The original quickly came to PS1 and its two sequels were both released as PS1 launch exclusives. To date, the series — which has been dormant since 1999 — has sold over 15 million copies.

For now, take this speculation with a grain of salt. While there’s reason to believe the series may be making a comeback, there’s no bulletproof evidence of this happening.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not acknowledged or addressed the trademarks and the speculation they have created. Square Enix never comments on speculation, so we don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in the return of Gex?