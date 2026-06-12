PlayStation Just Quietly Made a Big Change to PS Plus

PlayStation has quietly made a big change to its PlayStation Plus service this week that will impact those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. Typically, when PlayStation adds new games to the PS Plus Game Catalog each month, it does so all at once. This results in a handful of new titles becoming available to download and play at the same time, making the addition of these games a routine event that PS Plus members have come to expect. As of next week, though, PlayStation will be doing away with this release strategy in favor of a new rollout method that subscribers might not enjoy as much.

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In total, PlayStation will be bringing eight new games to the PS Plus Game Catalog in June 2026. This wave of arrivals is most notably headlined by Final Fantasy XVI, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and Gitaroo Man, the last of which represents the lone addition to the Classics tier of PS Plus this month. Rather than pushing all of these games onto the Game Catalog at a single time, PlayStation has opted to stagger their releases throughout the remainder. Although this has resulted in at least one new PS Plus game becoming available right now, others won’t drop until considerably later in June. This represents a delay of sorts from the mid-month release cadence that PS Plus Game Catalog has seen for years at this point.

Here’s what this means for the release dates of all of the new PS Plus games in question for June:

Sonic X Shadow Generations – Available Now

Final Fantasy XVI – Available June 16th

Gitaroo Man – Available June 16th

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Available June 23rd

Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Available June 23rd

Farming Simulator 25 – Available June 25th

Black Desert – Available June 30th

Blades of Fire – Available June 30th

As for the reason behind this change, PlayStation merely said that it’s “exploring new ways to deliver PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles in select markets.” Specifically, the select markets that are being impacted primarily include the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. All other territories can instead expect the full lineup to drop at once on June 16th.

Personally, as a PS Plus subscriber myself, I don’t see the value in this. Not only does it result in games becoming playable later in the month than normal, but it also just prompts further confusion when it comes to which games launch on which days. Releasing all of the new PS Plus titles at a single time keeps things simple and lets subscribers have some level of consistency from the service on a month-to-month basis.

Assuming that this release schedule tweak to PS Plus is met with pushback from subscribers, there’s always the chance that PlayStation could look to revert these changes in the coming months. For the time being, though, it seems like this is going to become the new norm for the PlayStation membership program.

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