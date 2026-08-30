2003 PS2 Game Now Available on GOG for $3

A PS2 game from 2003, once a PS2 exclusive, is now available on GOG for $2.99. The game in question is a nostalgic Ubisoft game, and one of the great Ubisoft games of all time. Of course, what the best Ubisoft game of all time is debatable. Games that immediately come to mind are Assassin’s Creed II, Far Cry 3, and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory. These are no doubt the frontrunners for this claim, but there are a few dark horses as well.

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One of these dark horses is no doubt a 2003 action-adventure game from Ubisoft Montpellier and Michel Ancel, the latter of whom is best known as the creator of Rayman. He’s also the creator of Beyond Good and Evil. In isolation, how much justification there is to play Beyond Good and Evil in 2026, probably not much; however, the context is that the long-awaited sequel is still in the works and is actually going to resurface this year. And as long as the second game remains in the works, the first game remains relevant. That said, it’s also simply relevant because it’s a great game. Compared to 2026 games, it is certainly dated, but for those who grew up playing the PS2, Xbox, or GameCube, it will feel familiar, even if it is nostalgic. And right now it’s simply dirt cheap. Until September 10, it is specifically available on GOG for just $2.99.

When Beyond Good and Evil released back in 2003, it was initially a PS2 exclusive, but it quickly came to PC, Xbox, and Nintendo GameCube. Then in 2011, it was remastered for Xbox 360 and PS3. Then it was remastered again in 2024 with the release of the Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This deal on GOG is for the original version, though.

At release, the PS2 version earned an 86 on Metacritic, which put not among the best-rated games of 2003, but in the tier right below. That said, it sold somewhat sofly. These two things combined cemented it as a major cult-classic in the years to come.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it takes place on the alien planet Hillys, which itself has been bombared by a relentless alien race. Sceptical of her government’s inability to deal with the invading force, a young and rebellious reporter by the name of Jade sets out to capture the truth. You play as Jade. Armed with just a camera and a dai-jo staff, what Jade discovers is shocking evdience of a massive and sinister government conspiracy, and an evil she can’t possibly fathom.

Those who decide to take advantage of this new GOG deal and pick up the Ubisoft game, should expect about 11 to 13 hours from the action-adventure title. Meanwhile, if $3 is too rich for your blood, GOG did recently add a 2006 classic PC game, and it’s free.