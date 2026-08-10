2006 Classic PC Game Added to GOG and It’s Free

A 2006 classic PC game has been added to GOG for the first time ever, and it’s free to download and keep for all users of the digital PC storefront. The PC game in question has actually never been released on any other platform other than PC in its 20-year existence, and this hasn’t changed. The indie freeware game has also never been available on GOG, but this has changed. And like the original, it is free.

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More specifically, as of August 10, 2026, Nifflas’ 2006 indie platformer, Knytt, has come to GOG as Knytt Classic. For those who do not know, this is one of the early indie hits of the modern indie scene when it was very nascent. By modern indie standards, it is a pretty rudimentary platformer. In fact, if it were released in 2026 as is, as a brand new game, it probably wouldn’t garner that much attention, but back in 2006 it was noteworthy and did garner attention. Not a ton. It didn’t go mainstream, but in the enthusiast space on PC it had its 15 minutes of fame back in December of 2006.

Knytt is the first game in the series it would establish, with subsequent releases Knytt Stories and Knytt Underground coming in 2007 and 2012. Neither of these games is on GOG, though, and there is no word of this changing. Meanwhile, this new release of the original has been handled by developer Bit Kid, the developer behind 2018’s Chasm.

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What’s New With the 20-Year-Old PC Game

By and large, this new port is just the classic PC game from 2006; however, there are a few new additions. For one, there is full controller support and achievements now. Content-wise, there are also new bonus modes and display effects. The former includes an “UltraTough” mode, which is designed to be brutally unfair. Meanwhile, the latter includes a retro CRT filter and a handheld LCD style filter. There is also now an optional in-game time, complete with fastest completion time tracking for speedrunners. Otherwise, it’s the same game as it was 20 years ago.

In the game, you play as Knytt, who has been abducted by aliens. As a result, he cruises across the solar system and ends up crash-landing on an alien world. Now, he must explore the maze-like planet to collect all the parts of the crashed ship in order to rebuild the ship and return home.

This is now the second classic PC game to be added to GOG, and added for free, in as many months. The other was a 2004 classic. Meanwhile, those with an Amazon Prime subscription can currently claim 9 different PC games for free on GOG.