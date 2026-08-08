PC Game Permanently Removed From GOG in Sudden Delisting

A PC game has been permanently removed from GOG in a sudden delisting. And while it’s not the biggest, newest, or best PC game, it’s not an irrelevant game either. It’s a PC game with over 1,000 user reviews on Steam, with an 88% approval rating, which gives it a “Very Positive” score, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on the Valve platform. Meanwhile, on GOG it has a 3.8/5, which is a solid score for GOG, where PC games almost always review lower than they do on Steam.

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Unfortunately, for PC gamers on GOG, this new delisting comes on the back of six different games being removed from the digital storefront on July 31. Joining these six games is now Circle Empires from developer Luminous and publisher Iceberg Interactive. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a 2018 release and a real-time strategy game where you are the god-like leader of a tiny kingdom that you must grow through conquest. As you may know, it got a sequel earlier this year, dubbed Circle Empires 2, but this sequel is not on GOG, leaving users of GOG with no option to play either. Both games are available on Steam though, which makes the sting less potent but perhaps more frustrating at the same time. As for why the game is being delisted on GOG, we do not know. Given it is set to continue on Steam, the delisting is a little odd, and communication on the matter has not been provided by the aforementioned duo, but by GOG itself, which is also odd.

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A Humble RTS

This is not a completely abrupt delisting, as the announcement was shared by GOG on August 6, but obviously 48 hours’ notice is short notice. That said, those who want to grab the game while it remains available on Steam — assuming a delisting could happen there in the not-so-distant future, you will need $8.99. You could skip the first game and jump into the newer sequel, but it is worth noting that the first game has a substantially higher user review score. What should also be anticipated — as evidenced by the trailer above and the price point — is a more casual and smaller RTS. This game doesn’t reinvent the genre, but rather offers a bite-sized version of it. To this end, it is actually a decent entry point into the genre, which can be very difficult for newcomers to breach, as most experiences within it, at least on PC, are made with the genre’s hardcore fans in mind.

“A fun little game. More on the casual side, but overall something to relax and enjoy,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. Another adds, “Just solid, even in 2026 simple strategy… love it.”

While the recent delistings have been disappointing for GOG users, who value game preservation, in particular, it’s not been all bad news lately. To this end, what also happened recently is that a classic PC game was added to the platform, and added for free.