Insider Report Claims Next Look at Beyond Good & Evil 2 Coming This Year

First announced back in 2008, Beyond Good and Evil 2 has earned a reputation as one of the most notorious projects to linger in development hell. It’s been nearly 10 years since the last trailer and 6 years since Ubisoft provided a real, official update on the game. Earlier this year, comments from Ubisoft did seemingly confirm that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in the works despite massive upheaval at the company. Now, insiders suggest we could finally see more about the long-awaited sequel soon.

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Nintendo Insider Nash Weedle recently joined Attack the Backlog for a truly packed episode of the All Things Nintendo podcast. And while that might not seem the most likely place for Beyond Good and Evil 2 news to pop up, the two did chat about the long-awaited game at length. Alongside rumors of a potential Switch 2 release for the game, Nash Weedle claimed that we’ll see Beyond Good and Evil 2 at “one of the big events this year.”

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Could Finally Drop Its First New Trailer in Almost 10 Years

According to this latest intel, Beyond Good and Evil 2 has changed pretty significantly since it was first announced. Of course, given the sheer amount of time the project’s been in the works, that’s not too surprising. If the original concept were going smoothly, we’d probably have heard more about it by now. But from the sounds of it, the changes are quite extensive. Nash Weedle even suggests that the game now has a new title, one that could potentially be unveiled with a new showing later this year.

Specifically, the Nintendo Insider told the All Things Nintendo podcast he has reason to believe we’ll see Beyond Good and Evil 2 at this year’s Game Awards. That means we probably won’t get anything new on it before then, even with the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase headed our way soon. But if true, this would be the first significant influx of new information on the game in a very long time.

courtesy of Ubisoft

If you’re wondering what all of this has to do with Nintendo, well, there’s a very big grain-of-salt reason for why the game came up during a Nintendo-centric discussion. Basically, the game is supposedly being developed on an engine that would make it much easier for Ubisoft to bring Beyond Good and Evil 2 to the Nintendo Switch 2. That said, Nash Weedle isn’t willing to stake a definite claim that the game is headed to Nintendo’s handheld just yet. Granted, it’s hard to confirm any platforms for a game that’s been in development for so long, with so very few true updates.

Right now, this is little more than a rumor from a relatively reliable source. However, for those still hoping to see Ubisoft’s long-awaited sequel, it’s potentially pretty big news. If Beyond Good and Evil 2 is finally ready to show off a new trailer this year, it could mean the game is making actual progress towards release. Given that it’s heading towards 20 years since the game was announced, that’s a big deal for fans who’ve long given up hope the sequel would ever see the light of day.