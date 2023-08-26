PS2 Game From 2002 Returning on Everything but PlayStation Consoles

A game from 2002 many grew up playing on PS2, as well as Nintendo GameCube, is coming back, but it won't be available via PS4 or PS5. It will be available via Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but not on the platform many first experienced the game. Why the re-release is not coming to PS4 and PS5 consoles, we don't know. There's no information about why PlayStation consoles have been excluded, which does leave the door open for this to change.

The mystery game in question is Alien Hominid from The Behemoth, a game that debuted in 2002 as an Adobe Flash game, however, many didn't play it until 2004 when it came to PS2 and Nintendo GameCube. A few years later in 2007, an HD version of the game was released via Xbox 360, and it's this version that is being released via the aforementioned modern platforms sometime later this year alongside the previously announced sequel, Alien Hominid Invasion.

"Alien Hominid HD, the award-winning 2D side-scroller from The Behemoth, is now available for modern platforms," reads an official blurb about the game. "With hand-drawn graphics, excitingly fast gameplay, and the humor that started it all, loading up this title is like traveling decades back in time, with improved visuals and the same hardcore gaming experience."

The game's official description continues: "Navigate your surroundings by jumping, dodging attacks, grabbing agents, and digging underground! Use your trusted blaster to shoot at anything in your path and hurl grenades towards your enemies for epic explosions! Catch agents off guard with your knife in close-up combat, or chomp their heads off if that's more your style."

Right now, there's no word of a release date for the re-release, but The Behemoth says this will change "soon." To this end, a Nintendo Direct is rumored to happen at the start of September or, more specifically, within the first two weeks. It's quite possible this is when we will get a release date for the re-release. That said, this is just speculation and according to the laws of probability, probably off the mark as well.