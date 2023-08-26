PlayStation Store Sale Includes 5 Dirt Cheap PS5 Games for $5

A new PlayStation Store sale features over 1,000 discounted PS4 and PS5 games. Most of these deals can be filed in the filler category, which is to say they are either for games PlayStation fans have never heard of or the discounts are inconsequential. That said, there are some deals to be had, mostly for PS4 games, but there are some great deals for PS5 games as well, including a few for PlayStation fans gaming on a budget.

The only catch is that this is a limited-time sale, which means the deals are only available for a small period of time. More specifically, every deal featured below is only available until August 31. After this, each game will revert back to its normal price point, which in some cases is substantially more than the discounted price listed below. Further, it's also worth noting that unlike some deals, nothing here requires a PlayStation Plus subscription. If you have a PS5, and are in North America, the deal is available to you.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends -- $4.99

About: "We are all Outlaws... but some of us will become Legends. Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches." (STORE LINK)

GRIS -- $4.24

About: "Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities." (LINK)

Nexomon -- $4.99

About: "Get ready to explore a world where you can catch, evolve and collect over 300 unique Nexomon! Embark on an epic journey and build your ultimate team to take on powerful tamers and their fearsome Nexomon. (LINK)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood -- $4.99

About: "A unique experience full of savage combat and mystical adventures, inspired by the famous role-playing game. You are Cahal, a powerful Garou who chose to go into exile after losing control of his destructive rage. On his quest for redemption and blood, Cahal plays a crucial role in the great war between the Garous and Endron, a powerful oil company that serves the Wyrm, whose destruction is ravaging the planet. He can transform into a wolf and a Crinos, a huge ferocious beast." (LINK)

Shakedown: Hawaii -- $4.99

About: "The entire island is up for grabs... with the right business model. Shakedown: Hawaii follows three protagonists through a 16-bit open world. Build your own 'legitimate' corporation by completing missions, acquiring businesses, sabotaging competitors, 're-zoning' land, and shaking down shops for protection money." (LINK)

For more all of our previous and extensive PlayStation coverage -- which includes the latest PS4 and PS5 news, the latest rumors and leaks, and the latest deals like these ones -- click here. Meanwhile, the aforementioned PlayStation Store promotional sale, and every other sale live on the PlayStation Store right now can be found here.