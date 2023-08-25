Phasmophobia's Xbox, PlayStation Releases Delayed at the Last Minute

The ghosthunting game Phasmophobia is still coming to the Xbox and Platforms in the future, but it'll take awhile longer to get there now that those releases have been delayed basically at the last moment. According to its developer, Kinetic Games, Phasmophobia was supposed to be out on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as well as the PSVR2 platform at some point in August, but given how we'd gotten to the final week of the month and hadn't heard much on the console front, it seemed less likely the game would hit its August release.

Kinetic Games explained the situation in an update on the Xbox and PS5 console releases, however, and indicated that the delay wasn't simply the result of the game needing more time. That's part of it, but Kinetic said the "unpredicted development issues" were complicated further by a fire at the developer's office.

Phasmophobia Delay

Messages shared by the game's social account talked about the issues it faced that have now resulted in the game's console releases being pushed back.

"Due to a recent fire incident in our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop has been significantly impacted," Kinetic Games said.

"After careful consideration we have made the tough decision to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted. We are now aiming for a special launch during the week leading up to Halloween this October. This gives us the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything. Your patience and understanding mean everything to us, and we can't wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles."

That's obviously bad news for those who were hoping to be able to play the game on the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 consoles this month, but it actually might end up being a better deal for the game's launch if the game is due out around Halloween so that Kinetic Games can capitalize on the theme.

Prior to this announcement, a console trailer was released back in June to confirm the console release, but that's really all that's been said about those versions until this week.

Phasmophobia on Steam

So, if the game's going to take a few more months to come to consoles, where can you play Phasmophobia now? For the time being, the only option is Steam where the game's lived in early access for several years now. It's got an "overwhelmingly positive" rating there if you've considered checking it out, and it's also compatible with virtual reality devices that work with Steam, too, if you'd prefer your ghost hunts to be a bit more up close and personal.

For those who've been playing for awhile themselves, the game just recently got its big Ascension update which added an updated leveling system, balance changes for plenty of pieces of equipment, and a revamped rewards system, too. You can check out the patch notes for that Phasmophobia update here.