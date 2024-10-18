Next PS2 Game Coming to PS5 Leaks Online

The next PS2 game getting a re-release on the PS5 has seemingly leaked online. While the PlayStation brand is in a very good place, following the PS4, and now the PS5, it has yet to achieve the heights of the PS2, the best-selling video game console to date. PlayStation is unlikely to ever sell another machine that will sell as well as the PS2, which crushed records for a variety of reasons, including the incredible catalog of games, many of which were exclusive to the PS2.

The latest PS2 game that appears to be PS5 bound hails from 2002, a year gamers were treated to the likes of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Jet Set Radio Future, Final Fantasy XI, Metroid Prime, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Super Mario Sunshine, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, Eternal Darkness, TimeSplitters 2, NBA Street, and Medal of Honor: Allied Assault. Series such as Mafia, Ratchet & Clank, Battlefield, Splinter Cell, SOCOM, and Sly Cooper also got their start in 2002. In short, it was a jam packed year.

What also released in 2002, at least in Japan, was Ape Escape 2, which didn’t come west until the following year, 2003. The PS2 exclusive is a classic from this era of gaming and this era of PlayStation, and it is currently playable on PS5, but only via backward compatibility. This is thanks to a re-release during the PS4 era.

All of this said, it appears the PS4 version is slowly but surely being delisted from PSN. Why? Well, there is no knowing for certain, however, the same thing happened with the PS4 version of Siren before the PS2 classic was re-released on PS5 this week.

Right now, the delisting has only been noticed on the Polish PSN, relayed by X user Radec. To this end, it could be nothing more than a PSN bug or glitch, but considering the Siren context, it feels safe to assume Ape Escape 2 is coming to PS5 soon as a PS2 classic. If this happens, it will presumably be a free upgrade — just like Siren was — for those who own it on PS4 but want the native PS5 copy.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. So far, it has not drawn no comment from PlayStation, and we don’t expect this to change for a handful of reasons. However, if it does comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.