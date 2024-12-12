Cancelled PS3 Exclusive Making Surprise Return in 2025 With New Remaster

A cancelled PlayStation exclusive from two console generations ago — that released on both PS3 and PSP — is making an unexpected return with a new remaster in 2025 that will be on not just on PS5, but Nintendo Switch and PC as well. Right now, there is no word of a PS4 version or any word of the remaster coming to Xbox consoles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question hails from 2010, a year where the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops, Red Dead Redemption, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Mass Effect 2, God of War III, Xenoblade Chronicles, Halo Reach, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, LIMBO, Rock Band 3, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Super Meat Boy, StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty, Bayonetta, Pokemon HeartGold & SoulSilver, BioShock 2, and many other games.

What also came out in 2010, but only in Japan was Class of Heroes 3, the third entry in the Class of Heroes series. It was released for PSP and PS3, and it was supposed to come west but this version ended up falling to cancellation.

Fast-forward 15 years and is is going to get a remaster in 2025 via the aforementioned platforms. A specific release date beyond “2025” has not been divulged, but an announcement trailer has, which can be viewed below. As the trailer below reveals, the remaster is being developed by Acquire and published by PQube.

“Class is back in session! After a 15 year wait, Class of Heroes 3 Remaster, the revered school-themed dungeon RPG series, is finally here! Enroll in one of three distinct schools and join your fellow students on an epic dungeon crawling adventure,” reads an official pitch of the game from the aforementioned pair.”

It is unclear what exactly has been “improved” and “enhanced” with this new remaster compared to the original version of the game. These details will presumably be revealed closer to release. What is also unclear is how much this will cost and whether a retail release is planned. If the latter is planned, it will no doubt be a limited run.

