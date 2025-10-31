PS3 RPG Remaster Releases on PlayStation Store And It’s a Huge Hit With PS5 Users

A remaster of a PS3 exclusive RPG has been released on the PlayStation Store, and it is a huge hit with PS5 and PS5 Pro users. How many copies it is selling, we do not know, but it has a near-perfect user review score on the PlayStation Store. More specifically, it has a 4.93 out of 5 rating after 124 user reviews. This makes it the highest-rated new release on the PS Store. Suffice to say, RPG fans on PS5 are enjoying revisiting the 2013 release, 12 years later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The RPG in question is Bandai Namco’s Tales of Xillia, which has returned in 2025 in the form of Tales of Xillia Remastered, which costs $39.99 on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, for the aforementioned PS5 Pro users, it has not returned with any PS5 Pro enhancements.

Play video

About the Game

The original Tales of Xillia actually debuted in 2011, as a PS3 exclusive, but only in Japan. It did not come west until 2013. And the original never came to any other platform, making it a bona fide exclusive for the third Sony console. Meanwhile, it is the 13th installment in the long-running Bandai Namco RPG series; however, it is also a standalone experience, like the majority of other games in the series. In other words, you do not have to have played any of the 12 games before it to jump into it, as they are not connected.

Upon release, the original game garnered a 78 on Metacritic, a solid score, but not enough to put it in the conversation of the best games of its year. That said, it did well enough, including commercially, by the series’ standards, to be one of the few installments in the RPG franchise to get its own sequel, Tales of Xillia 2, which came out in 2014. Unfortunately, its sequel is currently stranded on the PS3.

As for the remaster, which is multi-platform, it includes all DLC content released for the game, improved graphics, a new auto-save feature, a new ability to toggle encounters, and other quality-of-life improvements. Keep in mind, though, that this is not a remake, and it is still very much an early 2010s RPG in many regards.

If this PS3 game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is it’s not the only PS3 game to recently return. Another PS3 game, but from 2011, recently returned as a PS4 and PS5 exclusive. Meanwhile, amid rising development costs and a shrinking market, more and more companies are digging up games from yesteryear in favor of creating new IP. In other words, expect many more nostalgic remasters like this going forward.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.