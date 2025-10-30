PS1 Game From 2001 Being Re-Released For the First Time Ever

A PS1 game from 2001 is being ported to PS5 and Nintendo Switch in 2026, which will mark its first-ever re-release. Currently, these are the only platforms announced for the re-release of the PS1-exclusive game. There’s no word of an Xbox version, a PC version, or a Nintendo Switch 2 version, though the Switch version will be playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, there is no word of a PS4 version either, despite the game coming to the PlayStation Store via the PS5.

The PS1 game in question is specifically an action-adventure from 2001 and from developer Kronos Digital Entertainment, who brought the game to market alongside publisher Eidos Interactive. The former shut down after the release, while the latter has since been acquired by Square Enix. For those who have not connected the dots, the PS1 game in question is Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix, a prequel to 2000’s Fear Effect, which was brought to PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch last year. Why the predecessor is on PC and PS4, and not the successor, we do not know. It’s odd, especially since the re-release is being facilitated by the same company: Limited Run Games.

Right now, there’s no word of what is being improved or upgraded, but there’s no doubt going to be some improvements and upgrades. However, it is important to note that this will not be a remaster, but a port of the original PS1 game.

For those unfamiliar with the original game, it is an action-adventure game and the prequel to Fear Effect. Upon release, it earned an 84 on Metacritic, which ended up being one of the highest-rated PS1 exclusive games of 2001. This is also a similar reception to what its predecessor earned. However, where Fear Effect got a sequel one year later, Fear Effect 2: Double Helix had to wait 17 years for a sequel. In 2018, Fear Effect Sedna was released by Sushee and Forever Entertainment, but unfortunately, it was one of the worst games of 2018. Meanwhile, a remake of the first game was in development around this same time, but ended up being cancelled in 2023.

In the game, you dive into the past of the characters, the mercenaries of the first game. This includes the beautiful assassin Hana Tsu-Vachel; the master counter-intelligence operative haunted by this past, Royce Glas; and the cold-blooded killer only motivated by money, Jakob “Deke” Decourt. There is also a new character introduced to the cast, Rain Qin, a close companion of Hana.

As you may know, Square Enix owns the IP, but has shown little interest in using it itself, and has rather favored licensing it out, which is exactly what it has done here. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.