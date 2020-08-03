✖

PlayStation today confirmed that PlayStation 4 controllers -- the stock DualShock 4 controllers that come with the console and are basically ubiquitous at this point -- will not in fact work with PlayStation 5 video games. This answers a question that has been on the minds of fans ever since the console was first announced, though said answer likely isn't what most folks were hoping to hear. The DualShock 4 will, however, continue to work with "supported PS4 games" on the new console.

"No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller," a FAQ posted today to PlayStation's blog reads in part, answering the question of whether DualShock 4 controllers will work for PlayStation 5 video games.

First details on compatible accessories and peripherals for PlayStation 5: https://t.co/PcJLll3oQi pic.twitter.com/kAaHTY4vyB — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

Additionally, PlayStation confirmed that certain specialty peripherals like officially licensed arcade sticks will work both with PS5 and supported PS4 video games. PS Move and PlayStation VR Aim controllers will also work with supported PS VR video games on the PS5. The PlayStation Camera will also work for supported PS VR video games on the PS5, though it will require an adaptor that will be provided to PS VR users at no additional cost, though details on how folks can get this was not announced. Last, but not least, Platinum and Gold wireless headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via the usual methods, will work with the PS5, but the headset companion app itself is not compatible with the next-gen console.

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think about the PS5 peripheral news? Are you bummed that PS5 video games can't use DualShock 4 controllers? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.