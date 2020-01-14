PS4 Game Returns to PlayStation Store After Being Removed From Sale

Back in September, PlayStation Store lost a relatively popular PS4 game, and it was unclear how long the game would be missing for. That said, months later, the game has returned to the PlayStation Store, at least in North America, which is likely the game’s biggest market. More specifically, developer Frogwares — the team most recently behind The Sinking City — has announced that its 2014 detective game, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments, is now up for purchase again in the PlayStation Store, at least in North America. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when it will be made available in other regions.

The news comes way of Frogware’s official Twitter account, where the account shared the following message: “We are happy to announce that our dedicated team worked hard to bring back Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments on PS4 after it was delisted. Currently, this only applies in the United States. So get ready to become the most celebrated detective of all time.”

We are happy to announce that our dedicated team worked hard to bring back Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments on #PS4 after it was delisted. Currently, this only applies in the United States. So get ready to become the most celebrated detective of all time.#SherlockHolmes pic.twitter.com/mAL37iJ1R5 — Frogwares (@Frogwares) January 9, 2020

For those that don’t know: Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments hit back in 2014, and was received relatively warmly, garnering a 77 on Metacritic. That said, the game ran into trouble after publisher Focus Home Interactive decided to pull it.

As you may know, games have been increasingly getting pulled from digital storefronts. Usually, it has to do with licensing, but multiplayer games often are removedas well after a publisher decides it’s not worth keeping the servers up anymore. In other words, digital games being removed for purchase isn’t a problem going anywhere. In fact, it will probably become more prominent going forward.

