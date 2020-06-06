10 AAA PS4 Games $10 or Less for Limited Time

The best PlayStation Store sale of 2020 is live, with hundreds of discounted PS4 games. That said, if you're looking for the best deals on the cheapest of the cheap AAA games, then this is the link you actually want. Because on this link everything is cheaper than $10, and this includes big games from big series like Resident Evil, Dark Souls, Batman, Uncharted, South Park, and more. And again, all for less than $10, and in some cases, less than $5. Below, you can check out 10 AAA PS4 games currently on sale for $10 or less over on the PlayStation Store. And according to the PlayStation Store, these deals will only be on offer until June 18. After this date, they will return to their normal price point. In other words, if you see something you like, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.

RESIDENT EVIL 7 Pitch: "Fear and isolation seep through the walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse. '7' marks a new beginning for survival horror with the “Isolated View” of the visceral new first-person perspective. Powered by the RE Engine, horror reaches incredible heights of immersion as players enter a terrifyingly new world of fear as they fight to survive." Price: $10 LINK

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN Pitch: "Taking place nine years after the events of MGSV: Ground Zeroes and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakes from a nine-year coma. The game resumes the story in 1984, with the Cold War still as the backdrop, which continues to shape a global crisis. Snake’s journey takes him into a world where he is driven by a need for revenge and the pursuit of a shadow group, XOF." Price: $4 LINK

FIFA 20 Pitch: "Powered by Frostbite, EA SPORTS FIFA 20 for PlayStation 4 brings two sides of The World’s Game to life - the prestige of the professional stage and an all-new authentic street football experience in EA SPORTS VOLTA FOOTBALL. FIFA 20 innovates across the game, FOOTBALL INTELLIGENCE unlocks an unprecedented platform for gameplay realism, FIFA Ultimate Team offers more ways to build your dream squad, and EA SPORTS VOLTA FOOTBALL returns the game to the street, with an authentic form of small-sided football." Price: $10 LINK

DARK SOULS III Pitch: "As fires fade and the world falls into ruin, journey into a universe filled with more colossal enemies and environments. Players will be immersed in a world of epic atmosphere and darkness through faster gameplay and amplified combat intensity. Fans and newcomers alike will get lost in the game hallmark rewarding gameplay and immersive graphics. Now only embers remain… Prepare yourself once more and Embrace The Darkness!" Price: $9 LINK

UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY Pitch: I"n order to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger, Chloe must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross and venture to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. In Chloe’s greatest journey yet, she must confront her past and decide what she’s willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy." Price: $10 LINK

RATCHET & CLANK Pitch: "Ratchet & Clank blasts onto PlayStation 4 for the first time, with a new game based on elements from the original Ratchet & Clank (PS2). Ratchet & Clank (PS4) takes a deeper look at the characters’ origin stories and modernizes the original gameplay. Featuring several new planets, all-new bosses, new Clank gameplay, new flight sequences, and much more – with completely new visuals constructed to use the power of the PS4." Price: $10 LINK

BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT Pitch: "In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect. The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady's uniquely designed version of the Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise. The addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Batman Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. Be The Batman." Price: $4 LINK

TOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION 2 Pitch: "Lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington, DC, to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online action-shooter RPG experience, where exploration and player progression are essential. Save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, DC. Fight together with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive PvP. Choose a unique class specialization to take on the toughest challenges with friends in a genre-defining endgame." Price: $10 LINK

SOUTH PARK: THE STICK OF TRUTH Pitch: "Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies, and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and succeed in earning your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as their new friend. Fail, and you will forever be known as…a loser. Authentic South Park: Written and voiced by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. An Epic Quest: Earn your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. Friends with Benefits: Recruit classic South Park characters to your cause. Intense Combat: Arm yourself with magical weapons and mystical armor. Custom South Park: With, like, a billion character and item combinations." Price: $10 LINK