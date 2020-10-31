These PS4 Games Are Just $2 for a Limited Time
The PlayStation Store is running not one, not two, but three new promotional sales, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. Included is everything between the most obscure game yon never knew existed and some of the biggest and best games on the system. Of course, the sale is littered with sleep-inducing discounts or heavy discounts for games many already own or don't care about, but there's also some absolute steals. For example, across all three sales, there are a handful of quality games currently only sale for just $2, or in some cases, even less.
What's the catch? Well, there isn't one, however, every deal below is only available for a limited time. This means not only should you hop on these deals immediately if any of them tickle your fancy, but that by the time you're reading this, the prices below may have changed.
Below, you can check out every notable $2 game currently available over on the PlayStation Store. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description, pricing information, and a link to each game's store page. That said, it's important to note there are more $2 and even $1 games currently available via the aforementioned sales. However, for the purpose of this article, we'd try to narrow this list down to a list of games that we think you may care about.
Thief
About: "Garrett, the Master Thief, steps out of the shadows into the City. In this treacherous place, where the Baron’s Watch spreads a rising tide of fear and oppression, his skills are the only things he can trust. Even the most cautious citizens and their best-guarded possessions are not safe from his reach."
Price: $1.99
Skyhill
About: "World War III was one cruel tragedy, at least for the others. You seemed to have a quite nice time, hidden in your fancy penthouse at the Skyhill Hotel... Till the impact of a bio-weapon blew away the life you once knew.
Price: $1.99
State of Mind
About: "State of Mind is a futuristic thriller game delving into transhumanism. The game explores themes of separation, disjuncture and reunification, in a world that is torn between a dystopian material reality and a utopian virtual future."
Price: $1.99
Hitman Go
About: "Hitman GO is a simple to play, but difficult to master turn-based strategy game set in a stunning interpretation of the Hitman universe. You will strategically navigate fixed spaces on a grid to avoid enemies and take out your target or infiltrate well-guarded locations. This award-winning, beautifully rendered diorama-style turn-based strategy game focuses on forward-thinking to progress through challenging levels and stylish freeze frame environments, to challenge even the most accomplished Hitman fan."
Price: $1.59
Murdered Soul Suspect
About: "Murdered: Soul Suspect takes players into a whole new realm of mystery where the case is personal and the clues just out of reach, challenging gamers to solve the hardest case of all… their own murder."
Price: $1.99