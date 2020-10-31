These PS4 Games Are Just $2 for a Limited Time

The PlayStation Store is running not one, not two, but three new promotional sales, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. Included is everything between the most obscure game yon never knew existed and some of the biggest and best games on the system. Of course, the sale is littered with sleep-inducing discounts or heavy discounts for games many already own or don't care about, but there's also some absolute steals. For example, across all three sales, there are a handful of quality games currently only sale for just $2, or in some cases, even less.

What's the catch? Well, there isn't one, however, every deal below is only available for a limited time. This means not only should you hop on these deals immediately if any of them tickle your fancy, but that by the time you're reading this, the prices below may have changed.

Below, you can check out every notable $2 game currently available over on the PlayStation Store. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description, pricing information, and a link to each game's store page. That said, it's important to note there are more $2 and even $1 games currently available via the aforementioned sales. However, for the purpose of this article, we'd try to narrow this list down to a list of games that we think you may care about.