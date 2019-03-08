Sony Reveals Seven Promising New PS4 Games From Chinese Developers

Today, during a special media showcase for PS4 games being developed by Chinese developers via the China Hero Project — which is Sony Interactive Entertainment’s initiative to help grow and expand the development scene in China and help bring their games to worldwide audiences — Sony revealed seven new games, including some pretty promising ones.

So, without further ado, here are the seven games revealed during the showcase, which are all expected to get global releases sometime in the future.

AI-Limit

AI-LIMIT is pitched as a hardcore action role-playing game from Palm Pioneer’s Sense Games studio. In it, players take control of heroine Arrisa, who, relying on her abilities, will need to thwart a force that threatens the future of the world.

“Players can wear a variety of headwear, body, limbs and other components to adjust their abilities and create a unique character dress. The game has a rich variety of weapons, each with a unique combat stance, with a wealth of props for players to find their own fighting rhythm and style. Along the way, players will encounter a wide variety of characters and work with them to advance the story to understand all aspects of the world. The game has multiple endings, all depending on the player’s understanding and judgment of the world.”

Developer: Palm Pioneer’s Sense Games

ANNO: Mutantionem

ANNO: Mutantionem is described as a hardcore action game that blends cyberpunk elements with a pixel art style. It is in development under ThinkingStars, a team comprised of industry veterans and young new talent.

Developer: ThinkingStars

F.I.S.T

F.I.S.T comes way of Ancient Amulator VR developer TiGames, and is a metroidvania game where players play as a rabbit who can manipulate his big mech-arm for devastating attacks and explore a vivid diesel-punk world taken over by an evil robot army.

“There will be a vast world map for the player to explore, to meet with friendly NPCs and encounter enemies, discover items and weapons, and seek for answers.”

Developer: TiGames

In Nightmare (Working Title)

In Nigthmare is pitched as a dark fairytale of exploring growing pains and self-salvation. In it, players will wander through a mysterious dream world where the rules of reality don’t hold.

Developer: Magicfish Studios

Evotinction

Evotinction is a third-person stealth game, that according to its developer — which is comprised of former 2K China developers — features unique hacking mechanics.

“Set in the near future, Evotinction aims to discuss the relationship between evolution and extinction. As technology rapidly develops, its potential threat grows as well. Artificial intelligence, gene editing, and quantum entanglement are just a few emerging technologies that will challenge mankind’s understanding of life and morality. The trend can not be undone, how far will our species go with technology?”

Developer: Spikewave Games

RAN: Lost Lands

RAN: Lost Lands is pitched as a 17th century large scale multiplayer online competitive game that is set during an era where the world began to merge and connect.

Developer: Jolly Roger

Convallaria

Convallaria is an online game with both PvP and PvE elements that basically looks like the Chinese version of Anthem, Destiny, and other popular online games in the west.

Developer: Loong Force