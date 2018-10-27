PS4: 6 Horror Games To Play This Halloween

It’s that time of year again. Halloween. And with Halloween comes a universal pause by gamers to stop playing all the hot new releases in order to celebrate the holiday proper with a horror game.

A good horror game isn’t the easiest thing to come by, but if you’re on PlayStation 4, you luckily have a healthy slab of choices.

So, if you’re looking to take a break from Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Soulcalibur VI, or whatever new release you’re playing to get your spooky on, then here are six great games worth checking out.

Observer

Observer is a cyberpunk-themed psychological horror game from the team that brought you Layers of Fear. In it, you play as a grizzled detective (played by the iconic Rutger Hauer) trying to find out what happened to his son in a dark cyberpunk world beset by plagues, war, and invasive technology.

Observer is so preternatural in its haunting that it will often have you questioning your own sanity. It’s a a very strange game, unique within the horror genre, and if you’re looking for something to take you down an unnerving psychological trip, look no further.

Until Dawn

If you’re looking for some 90’s, campy, teen horror, then Until Dawn is undoubtedly your game. It stars eight friends trapped together on a remote mountain treat, alone. Or so they thought.

You play as each of the eight characters as you try and keep each and every one of them alive until the morning. Every decision you make has consequences, and ultimately you’re in control of the destiny of the game’s story.

Until Dawn is more than just Hollywood style horror, it’s a horror game that isn’t just scary, but is fun to play, especially with others in the room.

SOMA

Horror games rarely have an interesting story, let alone a good one, which is perhaps why SOMA and its excellent storytelling sticks out so much. A sci-fi horror game from the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent, SOMA is an unnerving story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be a human.

In it, you find yourself deep beneath the ocean waves in a facility called PATHOS-II, where machines have started to think they are people. Your radio is dead, your resources are running out, and you need to piece together what happened.

SOMA isn’t just a nightmarish experience while you play it, it’s a thought-provoking game that will likely haunt you well after you’re done with it. It’s the definition of unsettling, and worthy of it’s cult-classic status.

Resident Evil VII

Resident Evil VII needs little introduction. The best part about the newest entry in the iconic survival horror series is that’s a great experience for both hardcore fans who have been with the series since the 90s, and for someone who has never touched a Resident Evil game ever.

Bringing the series to first-person, Resident Evil VII is set in modern day rural America and takes place after Resident Evil VI. Unlike some of b-movie stories of the series’ past, Resident Evil VII doesn’t just paralyze you with its PT-style horror, it grips you with a compelling story.

And if you have PlayStation VR, then there’s really no excuse to not let this game ruin your sleep for the next week.

Detention

If you’re looking for a little bit of depression and uncomfortable thought-provoking with your terror, then Detention is worth checking out.

Set in a ficitious world in the 1960s Taiwan under martial law, Detention is a story-driven atmospheric horror game that draws on things like Chinese mythology, Taoism, and local Taiwanese cultural references to tell a completely unique story.

In it, two students find themselves trapped in a remote mountainous high-school, which has morphed into a nightmarish landscape haunted by evil creatures.

Detention isn’t just a completely unique take on the horror genre, it’s somehow beautiful, terrifying, and emotional all at the same time.

Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation is more than just an Alien horror game, it’s truly one of the most tense and nerve-wracking survival horror games ever.

Oozing in atmosphere and tension, Alien: Isolation is more about the constant dread and danger that you feel hovering over you and weighing you down every moment than anything else.

Set 15 years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, enters on a mission to discover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. Underpowered and never prepared, she must scavenge her way around a ship that has more death awaiting her than answers.