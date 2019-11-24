New Video Games Out This Week: Gris, Weakless, and More

We’re here: the slowest weak in video games of 2019, or at least the slowest week so far. That said, even when the releases are scarce, there’s always at least a few notable games and/or ports releasing on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This week, it’s all smaller download-only titles, and 75 percent of them are ports, but again, what can you expect from the slowest week of 2019.

So, if you were wondering what games may be worth checking out this week, well you’ve come to the right saloon, because here we have all the noteworthy releases dropping this week. As always, it’s important to remember this is not an exhaustive list of new releases. Further, in addition to the salient new releases, there’s a round-up of ports — when applicable — at the bottom. As remakes and remasters, they are included, as are expansion, though minor DLC releases are not. Lastly, sometimes mobile games are included if they are super noteworthy.

NOTE: There’s only one brand new release this week included, so it automatically wins pick of the week.

PICK OF THE WEEK: WEAKLESS

Pitch: “They say friendship comes about when two people complement each other. In Weakless, this is not just a mere observation about interactions, it’s a very palpable thing. Lead two characters – one without the sense of hearing, the other with no sense of vision – through a beautiful, organic, fantasy world filled with challenging puzzles. Use the extraordinary set of skills they’ve developed because of their disabilities, and witness the growing bond between these two very remarkable companions.”

Developer: Cubeish Games

Platforms: PC and Xbox One

Release Date: November 29

THE MOST NOTABLE OF NOTABLE PORTS: Gris

Pitch: “Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities.”

Developer: Nomada Studio

Platforms: PS4 (already available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS)

Release Date: November 26

All Other Notable Ports:

WHERE THE WATER TASTES LIKE WINE:

Pitch: “Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a Narrative-Adventure game about traveling, sharing stories, and surviving manifest destiny. Featuring gorgeous hand-drawn illustrations, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine combines 2D visuals with a 3D overworld US map.”

Developer: Dim Bulb Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One (already available on PC)

Release Date: November 29

*****

GOLAZO

Pitch: “Football is all about fun and teamwork. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the field or play it on console sitting with your friends on the couch. Golazo boldly recalls the glory days of the arcade soccer games, bringing back memories of cult classics we all know. With its vintage, not-too-serious, artistic and creative modern approach to classic gameplay, Golazo is certainly a perfect game for people who are weary of football managers or complicated hard-core simulators. You just grab your pad, sit on the couch and play!”

Developer: Klabater

Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One (already available on Nintendo Switch)

Release Date: November 27