PS3 Games Are Exploding in Price Following PS Store Shutdown Announcement

Physical copies of classic PS3 games have started to skyrocket in price at resale markets following Sony’s announcement that it would be shutting down the PlayStation Store on the platform. At the start of July, Sony gave PlayStation fans a one-year warning that it would be shuttering the PS Store on the PS3 in July 2027. This move is one that will also impact the PS Store on PS Vita handhelds, but it’s this disappearance of the digital marketplace on PS3 that has left most users feeling saddened. Now, as a result, it looks as though many PlayStation

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In the weeks since Sony announced this decision, PS3 games across resale platforms like eBay and Mercari have started to shoot up in value. While many PS3 titles have remained in line with their typical resale cost, those that are still exclusive to the console and won’t be playable anywhere else have started to increase by as much as 400% of their previous value.

The 2013 action-platformer Puppeteer, which was developed by Japan Studio, is perhaps one of the most prominent games seeing its price shoot upward. Prior to this news from Sony, physical copies of Puppeteer on PS3 were selling between $60 and $70 on average in complete condition. Now, confirmed sales for Puppeteer on eBay have seen the game consistently being sold for well over $200, with some copies reaching the $300 threshold.

Folklore, the Sony-published RPG that launched early in the PS3’s life cycle, is also seeing a similar jump. Previously only reselling for around $40 or $50 throughout 2026, Folklore is now going for anywhere from $120 to $150 on a regular basis. Meanwhile, 3D Dot Game Heroes, which is a retro-inspired action title published by Atlus, is now also selling above $100 consistently.

The common trend with the games in question here is that they’re all ones that were exclusive to PS3 and didn’t sell many copies. A game like Infamous or Infamous 2, however, which did ship millions of copies, isn’t seeing its price fluctuate as much given that there are more units in circulation. As for these PS3 exclusives that likely never even sold 1M copies around the globe, though, they’re starting to get even pricier than they once were.

The good news here is that the PS Store on PS3 does sell some of these games in a digital capacity for a much lower price. Puppeteer, for instance, is only $14.99 on the PS Store, which means that anyone who wants to own it can buy a digital copy for a fraction of the cost that physical copies are currently being sold for.

As for those who prefer to own their games in a physical capacity, this jump in cost that PS3 games are beginning to see is likely only the beginning. While this ongoing spike in prices might start to even out a bit in the months ahead, there’s still a high likelihood that a number of titles on PS3 are going to continue to sell for hundreds of dollars well into the future.