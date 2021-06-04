10 Great PS4 Games Are Less Than $2 Right Now

A new PlayStation Indies Sale is live over on the PlayStation Store discounting over 1,000 PS4 games in the process. Some of these PS4 deals aren't very noteworthy, especially compared to similar deals for the same games on Steam and elsewhere. However, they are some absolute steals right now, courtesy of the sale. For example, there are currently 10 pretty great PS4 games all on sale for less than $2 a pop. Of course, if you're looking for The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, and the other latest and greatest PS4 games for $2, you're going to click off this article very disappointed. Every game below is smaller in scope compared to these titles, but each all generated a little to a substantial amount of buzz when they released. That said, each deal below is also temporary, or more specifically, only available until June 19. After this, each game will return to its normal price point. Further, it's important to note the prices below are the prices at the moment of writing this. By the time you're reading this, the prices may have changed and some of them may only be applicable to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Aragami: Nightfall About: "Aragami: Nightfall is the first story expansion to the celebrated stealth-action game by Lince Works. Aragami: Nightfall is a new campaign taking place before the events of Aragami, which will provide you with new challenges and more complex scenarios for experienced players, as well as proving a crucial chapter in the story of Aragami, in which you will play the events that led to the awakening of Aragami." Price: $1.49

Downwell About: "Downwell is a curious game about a young person venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his Gunboots for protection. Make your way further and further down into the darkness filled with nasty creatures and mysterious secrets to collect the spectacular red gems scattered about the rocks." Price: $1.69

Oxenfree About: "Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island's cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you've unleashed is up to you." Price: $1.99

SteamWorld Dig About: "SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below..." Price: $1.99

Seasons After Fall About: "Seasons After Fall is a 2D platform-puzzler game that will let you dive into a captivating universe and explore a land governed by magic and nature. As a wild fox you are sent on a perilous journey to meet the four Guardians, aided only by your ability to change the seasons at will, manipulating a gorgeous 2D world." Price: $1.99

Hue About: "Hue is a vibrant, award-winning puzzle-adventure, where you alter the world by changing its background colour. You explore a dangerous grey land, unearthing coloured fragments on a journey to find your missing mother. As obstacles match the background, they disappear, creating new and exciting puzzles - full of peril, mystery… and colours unseen." Price: $1.49

Felix the Reaper About: "Felix works at The Ministry of Death and is in love with Betty The Maiden from The Ministry of Life. He believes that going to the human world as a field reaper will enable him to one day meet her. Hence he's taken the job of making sure people die – and taught himself to dance to impress the love of his life." Price: $1.49

Drive Drive Drive About: "Drive!Drive!Drive! is a racing game unlike any other, where players must drive their cars to victory across multiple tracks at the same time." Price: $1.99

Armikrog About: "Armikrog is a unique stop motion clay animated point and click adventure game from the creators of Earthworm Jim and the Neverhood. Unravel the mysteries of the fortress that holds Tommynaut and his blind alien talking dog Beak-Beak captive through exploration and puzzle-solving!" Price: $1.99