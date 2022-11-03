PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.

Developed by Herobeat Studios and published by HandyGames, Endling: Extinction is Forever is a side-scrolling survival adventure game that debuted back on July 19 with Metacritic scores ranging from 75 to 82, depending on the platform. If you don't already own the game, you're going to need to fork over $29.99 to play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out an official trailer for it as well:

"Endling: Extinction is Forever takes place in a plausible near future," reads an official blurb about the game. "Mankind has altered the biosphere to a degree that makes it harder and harder to sustain animal and plant life. Even humans struggle to breathe. In this horrendous quasi-apocalyptic scenario, you-as the player-take control of the last mother fox in this dying world. You are now fighting for survival, not only your own but the survival of your cute but clumsy cubs that depend on their mother to bring them food."

On PS5 and Xbox Series X the game has been upgraded to boast 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S version boasts the same fidelity but only at 30 frames per second. And of course, the PS5 version supports the haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and controller audio of the DualSense.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 77 letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be checking this game out on PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S?