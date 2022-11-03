PS1 Fans Feel Heartbreak Following New Square Enix Announcement

Fans of Sony's original PlayStation console are dealing with some heartbreak today in the wake of a new announcement from video game publisher Square Enix. Just a few weeks back, a new leak associated with Square Enix seemed to suggest that the company was preparing to bring back a franchise that first began on PS1 over two decades ago. And while this leak sparked hope for a number of fans, it turns out that this rumor has turned out to be associated with an NFT project, of all things.

On social media today, Square Enix officially announced a new "NFT Collectible Art Project" that it's calling Symbiogenesis. The project is set to go live at some point in spring 2023 with few details having been given on the initiative just yet.

So how does this announcement tie in with the previous leak? Well, a couple of weeks back, fans discovered that Square Enix had registered this trademark for "Symbiogenesis." At the time, it was assumed that this trademark would be tied to a new video game of some sort. Soon after, some fans found that the definition of the term Symbiogenesis had something major in common with the story of Parasite Eve, which is a gaming property owned by Square Enix that first began on PS1 back in 1998. As such, it was assumed that Symbiogenesis could end up being related to a revival of Parasite Eve in some capacity.

As we have now learned, this couldn't have been further from the truth. Not only does Symbiogenesis have nothing to do with Parasite Eve, but it's not even associated with a new video game from Square Enix. In short, fans of the publisher have made it clear that they're not thrilled with this announcement whatsoever and have been expressing their displeasure with the reveal on social media. And while some of this disappointment was surely caused by fans getting their own hopes up, it's still a bummer to see that Sybmiogenesis is nothing more than NFTs.

