Popular Battle Royale Game Finally Comes to PS4 Today

The PlayStation 4 already has a great offering of battle royale games, from Fortnite to Apex Legends to PUBG, if you’re fan of the genre, then PlayStation has you covered. However, what there isn’t a lot of on PS4 is unique and varied battle royale experiences, but today the console is getting a game that fits this bill exactly. More specifically, today, Darwin Project finally comes to PS4 after a lengthy period of early access on PC and Xbox One.

For those that don’t know: Darwin Project was first revealed by developer Scavengers Studio back in 2017 at PAX East. And then it gained some traction after appearing on Xbox’s E3 stage the same year. Then in 2018, the game was made into an early-access free-to-play title. And at this point, it looked like it could be the next big battle royale game. For awhile, it was quite popular, but eventually the hype died down as more big competitors emerged in the space. That said, the game is back for its official release, and now it’s available on PS4. In fact, it was actually supposed to hit the PS4 yesterday, but the launch ran into some problems and was pushed to today.

❄ We are sorry to announce that the defrost of the gates for the North America PS4 are going to take a little bit more time, and will be opening tomorrow, the 14th of January, at 11am EST. Thanks for your understanding and your patience ! — Darwin Project (@DarwinProject) January 14, 2020

“Darwin Project takes place in a dystopian post-apocalyptic landscape in the Northern Canadian Rockies,” reads an official pitch of the game. “As preparation for an impending Ice Age, a new project, half science experiment half live-entertainment, is launched. It’s called ‘Darwin Project’ and it challenges 10 participants to survive the cold and fight to the death in a treacherous arena.”

Darwin Project is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any other additional ports. Below, you can can continue to read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: