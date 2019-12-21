Try 2019 PS4 Exclusive for Free for Limited Time

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed that it’s releasing a free demo for one of it’s bigger 2019 exclusives. More specifically, the PlayStation makers have announced that it will be letting players try the first four levels of the recent MediEvil remake, for free. According to the PlayStation Store, this is the same demo that released right before the game launched in October. At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn’t said how long the demo will be available for, but given that it’s dubbed the “short-lived” demo, I wouldn’t count on it hanging around for a long time, which would be in-line with how long it was available when it first hit in October.

“The illustrious Sir Daniel Fortesque cordially invites you to try the MediEvil: Short-lived Demo, where you can hack, slash and blunder your way through Dan’s Crypt and The Graveyard – the first four levels of MediEvil,” reads an official pitch of the demo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the previous demo, there will be an exclusive helmet that can be used in the full game, but can only be obtained via the demo. The helmet is said to make the game more difficult.

As you would expect, all progress made via the demo will carry over if you decide to the cop the game in full, which is available at a relatively budget-friendly price point.

MediEvil is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

“It’s not like MediEvil is bare bones in terms of the improvements on the original,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “It will be the perfect revisit for fans who have fond memories, but the actual experience of playing it — especially for new players — is another thing altogether. For better or worse, MediEvil’s PlayStation 4 outing is faithful to the past.”