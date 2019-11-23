PlayStation Makes Big PS4 Game Free-to-Play For Limited Time Only

One of the best games on PS4 and Xbox One is free-to-play on both consoles, but only for a limited time. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft, and Gearbox have announced that this year’s big post-apocalyptic looter-shooter, Borderlands 3, is free-to-play on both PS4 and Xbox One until the end of tomorrow, November 24. And unlike some free weekend trials, Gearbox is letting players play as much as they want. That’s right, you can spend as much time as you want shooting and looting on Pandora, Promethea, and Eden-6.

As always, once the trial period lapses, you will no longer be able to play the game if you downloaded for free. In other words, if you want to continue to play it, you will need to cop it in full. Thankfully, not only is the game currently on sale, but all of your progress made will carry over if you do buy the game in full.

The #Borderlands3 Free Play Weekend starts NOW on PS4 and Xbox One! Who are you recruiting into your co-op crew? Learn more: https://t.co/qZQUoFemAI pic.twitter.com/PgPey5ksB2 — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) November 21, 2019

If you’re on Xbox One, you will be able to play the game until November 24, 11:59 p.m. PST. Meanwhile, if you’re on PS4, you will be able to play the game a bit longer. More specifically, you will be able to play the game for free until November 25, 9:00 a.m. PST.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors and information on the madcap shooter, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

“Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you’ve spent full days playing, that statement remains true,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they’re just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story.”